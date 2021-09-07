Three people rescued from sea in one night by lifeboat crews in Blackpool

Volunteers first rushed to the coast at around 10.15pm last night (September 6) after a person was spotted in the sea near Central Pier.

Crews were preparing to launch one D-class lifeboat at the water's edge when they were notified the individual was safe with the coastguard.

Police also attended the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 3.15am this morning (September 7), the RNLI crew were called to assist a casualty from the water near North Pier.

"One person was helped to safety by Blackpool Police but a second casualty was then spotted," a spokesman for RNLI Blackpool said.

"One D-class lifeboat launched, helped the person from the water and brought them back to the lifeboat station."

If you find yourself in an emergency situation or spot someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

HM Coastguard teams and North West Ambulance Service Trust also attended the scene.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation or spot someone else in trouble, you should call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

If you are inland and see someone in difficulty on the water, be it on a river or a lake, you should ask for Fire and Rescue when you call for help.

You can find out more by clicking HERE.

RNLI Blackpool rescued multiple people who had become stranded in the sea.