Bispham man in court accused of raping girl, 10, and other sex attacks
A man made his first appearance in court after being charged with raping a 10-year-old girl.
Daniel Pritchard, 41, of Pinewood Avenue, Bispham, also faces three allegations of sex attacks on female children, and a fifth charge of engaging in a sex act in front of a child.
Appearing at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today, Pritchard had his case sent to Preston Crown Court.
Defending, Gary McAnulty said the alleged offences date back several years.
“He denies the charges,” the lawyer added.
Pritchard remains in custody and is due to appear before the higher court on Wednesday, October 6.
