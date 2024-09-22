Three men charged after Mercedes car shot twice by ‘BB gun’ fired from Audi on Blackpool Promenade
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jake Wallwork, 22, of Lodgepole Close, Eccles, Lewis Hayes, 22, of Kenyon Way, Little Hulton, and Alex Gooding, 21, of Harrop Street, Worsley, have all been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing criminal damage.
Police were called to a report of a firearms incident near Shaw Road at around 9.45pm on Friday.
Officers attended and found a firearm – believed to be a BB gun – had been discharged from inside an Audi A3 in the direction of a Mercedes.
A short time later, there was a second discharge from inside the Audi which again damaged the Mercedes.
The three men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent and have now been charged.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We have charged three men after a BB gun was discharged in Blackpool.
“Our officers were called to Shaw Road, Blackpool, at 9.46pm on Friday to a report a firearm had been discharged from a car on the Promenade.
“Damage was caused to a Mercedes car. Three men were later arrested at 2.01am on Saturday at the Norcross roundabout.”
All three men have been remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court on Monday, September 23.
Anyone with any information or dashcam/CCTV footage should contact police on 101 – log 1530 of 20th September 2024.