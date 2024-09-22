Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Progress Way in Blackpool is currently closed as police deal with a crash.

The road is currently closed in both directions between Cropper Road and Midgeland Road following the crash and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Progress Way in Blackpool is currently closed as police deal with a crash. | Google

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Good afternoon all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please be aware that Progress Way, Blackpool is currently closed in both directions between Cropper Road and Midgeland Road following a Road Traffic Collision.

“We are working to re-open this as soon as possible. Many thanks.”

Motorists should find an alternative route.