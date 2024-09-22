Crash closes Progress Way in Blackpool in both directions as police deal with the scene

Progress Way in Blackpool is currently closed as police deal with a crash.

The road is currently closed in both directions between Cropper Road and Midgeland Road following the crash and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Progress Way in Blackpool is currently closed as police deal with a crash. | Google

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Good afternoon all.

“Please be aware that Progress Way, Blackpool is currently closed in both directions between Cropper Road and Midgeland Road following a Road Traffic Collision.

“We are working to re-open this as soon as possible. Many thanks.”

Motorists should find an alternative route.

