Crash closes Progress Way in Blackpool in both directions as police deal with the scene
Progress Way in Blackpool is currently closed as police deal with a crash.
The road is currently closed in both directions between Cropper Road and Midgeland Road following the crash and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Good afternoon all.
“Please be aware that Progress Way, Blackpool is currently closed in both directions between Cropper Road and Midgeland Road following a Road Traffic Collision.
Motorists should find an alternative route.
