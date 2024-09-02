Three men and a 14-year-old boy arrested after East Lancashire Derby disorder
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 55-year-old man from Whalley and a 20-year-old man from Nottingham were held on suspicion of a religious/racial offence after the Blackburn Rovers match against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.
A 35-year-old man from Accrington and a 14-year-old boy from Blackburn were also held in connection with the release of pyrotechnics.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Before the Burnley vs Blackburn match police had urged fans to enjoy the East Lancashire Derby 'without letting passions spill over'.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Lancashire Police said the force was aware of other offences committed inside and outside of the stadium and would be working with Burnley FC to identify those involved and that offenders should expect to be arrested and possibly receive football banning orders.
Supt Melita Worswick, who was gold command for the fixture which finished with a 1-1 draw on Saturday, said: "Unfortunately, a handful of mindless individuals have engaged in extremely disappointing and offensive behaviour.
"There is no place in Lancashire for hate of any kind. Anyone who engages in such behaviour should expect to be dealt with robustly."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.