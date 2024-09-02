21 wonderful pictures of Lancashire's Steam and Vintage Festival

By Emma Downey
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 08:42 BST
It was full steam ahead over the weekend as a popular first-time festival was held in Preston.

Lancashire's Steam and Vintage Festival proved a hit with many visitors over the weekend at the The Show Field.

The event, which was held on Saturday and Sunday on farmland in Salwick Road, Wharles transported visitors back in time to experience the rich agricultural and industrial heritage of the Lancashire region.

it was headlined by a team of stunt performers, Stannage Stunt Team, whose spectacular show features motorbikes, quad bikes and cars in jumps, falls, fires and explosions.

Check out some of the fabulous pictures from the event.

1. Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival

Can I see your license miss? Photo: Neil Cross

2. Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival

Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival was held over the weekend. Photo: Neil Cross

3. Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival

Even the dogs didn't want to miss out. Photo: Neil Cross

4. Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival

Full steam ahead! Photo: Neil Cross

5. Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival

Like something out of the Transformers movies. Photo: Neil Cross

6. Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival

Girl got moves! Photo: Neil Cross

