From beauty firm Avon to defence giant BAE Systems - there could not have been a wider spectrum of firms represented at Blackpool Jobs Fair.

They were among around 100 employers who filled the main exhibition hall at the Winter Gardens Conference Centre at the event organised by Blackpool South MP Chris Webb and attended by Employment minister Alison McGovern.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb and Employment Minister Alison McGovern at Blackpool Jobs Fair | National World

His aim was to provide a direct connection between employers and job seekers as part of his election pledge to improve residents' lives. At least 500 positions were offered and more than 500 interviews were offered.

With around 1,500 jobs on offer on the day, it was hoped to make some inroads into an unemployment rate in Blackpool currently running at seven per cent, compared to the national rate of 4.4 per cent.

Mr Webb said: "There are 1,500 jobs on offer, 100 employers with nearly 4,000 local residents coming through the doors today. This is about giving quality, long term jobs for local residents, something Blackpool has been crying out for for so long.

The team from Realise at Blackpool Jobs Fair | National World

"I am so grateful for the work of the Job Centre and DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) supporting me and my team to put on Blackpool's biggest jobs fair. This is going to improve Blackpool so much, help the local economy and give residents the careers they are desperately crying out for.

Around 4,000 people were expected to go through the doors during the day to meet representatives of local businesses such as Victrex and Pleasure Beach Resort, plus public services including the police and fire brigade, the care sector and council owned companies.

On the ground floor were members of the community and voluntary sector whose role is to support people back into jobs, and give them the confidence to apply. Some tables had queues of people waiting to see what opportunities were available, and all age groups were represented.

John Deakin was recruiting for his security business based in Blackpool, Nomad Security, which he only set up a year ago but due to its rapid expansion he already needs to add to his workforce.

He said: "I'm really pleased with being here today and we have already got 10 candidates who we will interview for jobs. It is a fantastic way of ensuring you can recruit the right people for your business.

"We have only been going for a year, but we have 36 venues we do the security for and 50 staff but we need more people all the time as we get more contracts."

Beauty firm Avon was among the more unusual employers - but Deb Bales, an Avon sales leader in Lancashire, said selling its products was an ideal job for people who might need more flexibility.

She said: "It is an opportunity for people who want to work part-time or work from home and can suit mums or carers etc and a whole different demographic.

"You can definitely make a living from it for example by taking on a leadership role, and we have both women and men working for us."

Katie Keelan from Merlin at the Blackpool Jobs Fair | National World

David Rhodes is a Work Coach based at Blackpool Job Centre and his role is to link job seekers with the right employers for them.

In the past some businesses felt the Job Centre was not the best place for them to find the right recruits, but David says that perception has now changed.

He said: "We offer bespoke recruitment for employers whether they have one or 100 vacancies. Among our roles is to work with employers to make them more disability confident and there are a lot of people out there with a disability who can work."

The Job Centre aims to ensure people have the right training or make use of transferable skills to find the right employment.

David added: "We want the focus to be on what we can do rather than what we can't do. The Jobs Fair is a great way to do that and I'm really grateful to all the work coaches who have helped to put this on."