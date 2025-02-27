I've applied for 5,000 jobs in Blackpool and got nothing says job seeker hoping for better luck at Jobs Fair
Jane Podmore was among the thousands of hopefuls who filed into the Blackpool Jobs Fair at the Winter Gardens in the hope of impressing some of the 100 employers there.
The 57-year-old said she believed her age was among the factors against her in her daily quest to find work.
Jane, of Grange Park, Blackpool, had always worked including running her own business for 10 years but lost her employment in 2019 after being furloughed during the Covid Pandemic by Blackpool Council.
She said: "I have been looking for work since then and have applied for lots of jobs such as at the DWP where I got to the final selection stage but then didn't get anything.
"I have applied for more than 5,000 jobs and apply for something every day. What is disappointing is you don't get any feedback.
"It is disheartening but I have my grandchildren to keep me busy, and until recently my dog. I also did 12 months training in admin at the Enterprise Centre on Lytham Road.
"I think one of the main barriers for me is my age, but I have 10 years before I get my pension and I want to work and I need the money for my security as I get older.
"The application process can be a barrier for older people, which is why this event today has been so good because I have been able to meet potential employers face to face.
"I've talked to at least 10 different employers and each one has taken time to speak to me, so I have phone numbers and am very hopeful of finally getting something."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.