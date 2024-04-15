Thornton Cleveleys woman selected as a Dance Floor Heroes Show contestant alongside Strictly stars

A Strictly for real people with celebrity judges will soon be dancing its way into Blackpool.
By Emma Downey
Published 15th Apr 2024, 16:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Thornton Cleveleys woman will be putting her best foot forward in June when she will be rubbing shoulders with Strictly stars at a prestigious dance competition.

Linda Adams, 63, has been selected as one of 12 contestants in the 2024 Dance Floor Heroes Show at The Blackpool Winter Gardens Empress Ballroom on Friday, 14 June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone Sign up for our free newsletters now

Linda Adams has been selected as a Dance Floor Heroes Show contestant.Linda Adams has been selected as a Dance Floor Heroes Show contestant.
Linda Adams has been selected as a Dance Floor Heroes Show contestant.

The event, which is daubed ‘Strictly for real people’, will see 12 novice dancers paired with professional partners.

The event, which is daubed ‘Strictly for real people’, will see 12 novice dancers including Linda paired with professional partners.The event, which is daubed ‘Strictly for real people’, will see 12 novice dancers including Linda paired with professional partners.
The event, which is daubed ‘Strictly for real people’, will see 12 novice dancers including Linda paired with professional partners.

READ MORE:

Monies raised with go towards Tia’s Crown - a locally registered charity which provides support for mental health and well-being through dance. 

Strictly Come Dancing Stars including Vincent Simone and Ian Waite will be presenting the show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In her mid-50s she started waltzing and then 12 months ago picked up burlesque and street dancing where she had her first competition yesterday in Accrington Town Hall where she came fifth.

Proving third time’s a charm Linda, who has set up a Just Giving fundraiser for Tia’s Crown, said: “I applied for the Dance Floor Heroes three years in a row and this year I was finally successful.

“I had to send in a 60 minute about me clip about three months ago and I heard back two weeks ago.

“I am still giddy and thrilled to be chosen to be a Dance Floor Hero and it’s going to be quite an adventure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My dance partner is Alex Wyatt who has been in the UK dance championships and we will be doing ballroom-Latin type Strictly dances.

Every pound goes towards providing support for mental health and well-being through dance.”

If you would like to make a donation to Linda’s Just Giving page click HERE. If you would like to purchase tickets for the show click HERE.

Related topics:DanceMental HealthPeopleMoney

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.