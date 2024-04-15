Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Thornton Cleveleys woman will be putting her best foot forward in June when she will be rubbing shoulders with Strictly stars at a prestigious dance competition.

Linda Adams, 63, has been selected as one of 12 contestants in the 2024 Dance Floor Heroes Show at The Blackpool Winter Gardens Empress Ballroom on Friday, 14 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Adams has been selected as a Dance Floor Heroes Show contestant.

The event, which is daubed ‘Strictly for real people’, will see 12 novice dancers paired with professional partners.

The event, which is daubed ‘Strictly for real people’, will see 12 novice dancers including Linda paired with professional partners.

READ MORE:

Monies raised with go towards Tia’s Crown - a locally registered charity which provides support for mental health and well-being through dance.

Strictly Come Dancing Stars including Vincent Simone and Ian Waite will be presenting the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her mid-50s she started waltzing and then 12 months ago picked up burlesque and street dancing where she had her first competition yesterday in Accrington Town Hall where she came fifth.

Proving third time’s a charm Linda, who has set up a Just Giving fundraiser for Tia’s Crown, said: “I applied for the Dance Floor Heroes three years in a row and this year I was finally successful.

“I had to send in a 60 minute about me clip about three months ago and I heard back two weeks ago.

“I am still giddy and thrilled to be chosen to be a Dance Floor Hero and it’s going to be quite an adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My dance partner is Alex Wyatt who has been in the UK dance championships and we will be doing ballroom-Latin type Strictly dances.

“Every pound goes towards providing support for mental health and well-being through dance.”