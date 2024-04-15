Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi stores in Lancashire are giving customers the chance to win their weekly shop for just £1.

From Monday, April 15 to Monday, May 6, shoppers can purchase a £1 raffle ticket from the till at participating stores to be entered into the draw to win a £100 gift card.

The customer raffle is all part of Aldi‘s celebrations after it raised £10 million for Teenage Cancer Trust since partnering with the charity back in 2017. The supermarket has now extended its fundraising target to £15 million by 2027.

Shoppers should look out for posters in store to see if their local Aldi is taking part.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are so proud to support Teenage Cancer Trust and the invaluable work they do for young people up and down the country.

“This raffle is part of our celebrations for reaching our £10 million milestone for the charity and it is a fantastic opportunity for customers to win their weekly shop for just £1.”

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to providing specialised nursing care and support for young people aged 13-24 with cancer.

Aldi and Teenage Cancer Trust are also searching for volunteers to help fundraise in stores from Friday 3 to Sunday May 5. Anyone interested in signing up should click HERE.