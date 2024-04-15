Popular Wrea Green pub The Grapes announces closure - this is why

The Grapes on Station Road closed today.
By Emma Downey
Published 15th Apr 2024, 11:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A popular pub in Wrea Green has shut its doors.

The Grapes on Station Road, Wrea Green, has called last orders for a short period while it undergoes a six-figure investment.

The Grapes has closed for a refurb.The Grapes has closed for a refurb.
The Grapes has closed for a refurb.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. Sign up for our free newsletters now READ MORE:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 19th century pub which boasts four out of five stars on Tripadvisor, serves up an array of British Cuisine alongside Sunday Roasts and local ales. The Chef & Brewer site is set to reopen its doors to guests in May, following completion of some major renovations to the pub, both internally and externally.

Related topics:Wrea GreenStation Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.