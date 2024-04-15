Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

The 19th century pub which boasts four out of five stars on Tripadvisor, serves up an array of British Cuisine alongside Sunday Roasts and local ales. The Chef & Brewer site is set to reopen its doors to guests in May, following completion of some major renovations to the pub, both internally and externally.