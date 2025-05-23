As first meetings go, it was love at first sight for Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police when they meet gorgeous Lancs PD Oakley.

PD Oakley stepped up to the challenge in January this year when he replaced lazy Labrador Lizzy who didn’t want to work anymore.

Since then he has smashed work targets and garnered more than a few public admirers.

Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police have gushed over their first meeting with Lancs PD Oakley with this adorable pic. | Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police

Posting on their Facebook page earlier this week, a spokesperson for Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police said: “We met PD Oakley and we know how much you love a cute dog picture - so here you are.

“We have been testing out his sniffing super powers to find hidden items within the Police Station, let’s just say he passed with flying colours!”

They added that they looked forward to working with him in and around the Wyre area.