This is where all the Disney princesses live if they were from Lancashire
Snow White might reside in a quaint cottage near the Forest of Bowland, while Cinderella could live in a grand manor house in the Ribble Valley.
Ariel could be found in Fleetwood and Belle might live in a charming market town like Lancaster.
Take a look at 9 places where you could bump into Disney princesses (if they were real):
Snow White
A cottage nestled in the hills of the Forest of Bowland, perhaps near a village like Chipping or Dunsop Bridge, with access to a nearby forest for her woodland friends.
Cinderella
A grand manor house in the Ribble Valley, possibly near Clitheroe or Whalley, reflecting the area's historical estates and stately homes.
Ariel
A place like Fleetwood, with close proximity to the sea and the Lancashire coast, perhaps with a seaside cottage or a small boat.
Belle
A market town like Lancaster, with a bustling atmosphere and access to a library, reflecting the intellectual side of the character.
Aurora
A castle in the countryside, perhaps near Preston or Blackburn, reflecting the historical castles and grand houses in the region.
Jasmine
A grand house in Lytham St Annes, reflecting the elegance and wealth of the area, with a beautiful garden to explore.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Pocahontas
A longhouse on the Fylde coast, near Blackpool or Lytham, reflecting the area's natural beauty and coastal environment, with access to the Irish sea.
Mulan
A farm or smallholding in the rural areas of Lancashire, near Garstang or Longridge, where she could train and develop her skills.
Rapunzel
A tower in the rural areas of Lancashire, perhaps near Pendle Hill, where she could have a view of the countryside and escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.