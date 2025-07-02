If Disney princesses were from Lancashire, their homes would likely reflect the county's diverse landscapes and historical settings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow White might reside in a quaint cottage near the Forest of Bowland, while Cinderella could live in a grand manor house in the Ribble Valley.

Ariel could be found in Fleetwood and Belle might live in a charming market town like Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is where all the Disney princesses live if they were from Lancashire | Disney

Take a look at 9 places where you could bump into Disney princesses (if they were real):

Snow White

A cottage nestled in the hills of the Forest of Bowland, perhaps near a village like Chipping or Dunsop Bridge, with access to a nearby forest for her woodland friends.

Cinderella

A grand manor house in the Ribble Valley, possibly near Clitheroe or Whalley, reflecting the area's historical estates and stately homes.

Ariel

A place like Fleetwood, with close proximity to the sea and the Lancashire coast, perhaps with a seaside cottage or a small boat.

Belle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A market town like Lancaster, with a bustling atmosphere and access to a library, reflecting the intellectual side of the character.

Aurora

A castle in the countryside, perhaps near Preston or Blackburn, reflecting the historical castles and grand houses in the region.

Jasmine

A grand house in Lytham St Annes, reflecting the elegance and wealth of the area, with a beautiful garden to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Late musician and campaigner Mike Peters of The Alarm to be honoured at Lytham Festival

Pocahontas

A longhouse on the Fylde coast, near Blackpool or Lytham, reflecting the area's natural beauty and coastal environment, with access to the Irish sea.

Mulan

A farm or smallholding in the rural areas of Lancashire, near Garstang or Longridge, where she could train and develop her skills.

Rapunzel

A tower in the rural areas of Lancashire, perhaps near Pendle Hill, where she could have a view of the countryside and escape the hustle and bustle of city life.