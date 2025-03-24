This is when the new Aldi store will open on Boundary Road in Lytham

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 16:46 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 16:46 BST

The opening date for a new Aldi store in Lytham has been announced.

The new store is planned for Boundary Road in Lytham which is currently listed as "Coming Soon".

The popular German supermarket chain is set to invest more nearly £13.6 million into Lancashire this year with many stores including the development of a new store in Lytham.

The opening date for a new Aldi store in Lytham has been announced. placeholder image
Kelly Stokes, HR Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our store colleagues are the best in the business and, as we continue to expand our store network and provide more customers with access to Aldi’s high-quality, affordable products, we’re going to need to grow those store teams with even more amazing people.

“We are committed to creating rewarding careers and offering market-leading pay for all our store colleagues. This year promises to be an exciting year as we bring even more Aldi stores to local communities across Britain.”

The store will open on Thursday, April 24.

