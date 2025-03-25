Opening date for new Aldi store on Boundary Road in Lytham delayed - this is why

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 15:34 BST

The opening date fo a new Aldi store in Lytham has been delayed.

The new store for Boundary Road in Lytham which was due to open on Thursday, April 24, has since been pushed back due to a delay in the road improvements work surrounding the site.

The new store was originally due to open on Thursday, April 24.
The new store was originally due to open on Thursday, April 24. | UGC

The popular German supermarket chain is set to invest more nearly £13.6 million into Lancashire this year with many stores including the development of a new store in Lytham.

The store is now due to open on Thursday, May 8.

