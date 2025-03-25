The opening date fo a new Aldi store in Lytham has been delayed.

The new store for Boundary Road in Lytham which was due to open on Thursday, April 24, has since been pushed back due to a delay in the road improvements work surrounding the site.

The new store was originally due to open on Thursday, April 24. | UGC

The popular German supermarket chain is set to invest more nearly £13.6 million into Lancashire this year with many stores including the development of a new store in Lytham.

The store is now due to open on Thursday, May 8.