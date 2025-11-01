Three new Jollyes Pets superstores will soon be opening in Lancashire.

The value pet retailer, which has recently opened in Leyland and Blackburn, now plans to open a further three stores in the area. Two will be before Christmas - in Colne on November 29 and in Burnley on December 13, converting these former Poundland units rapidly into new Jollyes superstores.

It has also agreed to take on an additional former Poundland location in Blackpool which will open as Jollyes in early 2026.

Jollyes’ chief operating officer and CEO designate Adam Dury said: "We’re excited to have the opportunity to bring our combination of low prices and pet expertise to so many new places before the end of the year."

Over the past three years Jollyes has almost doubled the number of store locations across the UK, with more than 100 stores across the UK. New stores will also be opening in Swansea, Southend and Carlisle before the end of the year.