I tested high end Earth Rated products on my Labrador Ben and this is what I thought
The latest lotions, potions, treats, toys and gimmicks - you name it - I’ve bought it.
When I am not bringing him to the groomers as he sheds like a Yeti, I attempt to wash him myself which always ends with more shampoo/conditioner/spray on myself than him!
The Bugalugs Baby Fresh range is my go to for him as he smells like a fresh newborn baby with a silky coat and, less than £20 for all three via Amazon, it doesn’t break the bank.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
So when I was gifted the Earth Rated range to test out with items such as 900-count lavender scented Earth Rated Dog Poo Bags setting you back £29.99, naturally I was intrigued.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Founded in 2009, Earth Rated started as a company set on making cleaning up after your dog less of a chore.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Today, Earth Rated bags are used by over 4.5 million people daily and can be found in over 20,000 stores in 40+ countries including in Lancashire stores such as Jollyes and Ribble Valley Animal Feeds.
I was gifted a white tea and basil 3-in-1 dog shampoo (£14), a white tea and basil dog refresh mist (11.99) and a large rubber chew toy (£5.99) which ‘bounces erractically’ and also floats.
My own perfume is white tea scented so this was already a winner for me.
Armed with my dog towels, a brush, shampoo and conditioner, the pooch is given a bath (or both of us to be more precise).
Drying him off I spritz his coat with the spray has a gorgeous scent - a posh smelling dog if you will!
Next up is the yellow natural rubber fetch toy - or chew toy in Ben’s case.
I’m guessing most Lab owners/dog owners in general have a similar issue as Ben who has jaws on him quite literally like ‘Jaws’.
I have lost count of the many demolished-within-minutes toys that have met the fate of the bin.
Clearly excited, he drops his previous blue ball from Wilko like a hot potato in favour of his shiny new one which he happily bounces about with.
What’s the verdict?
My friends have commented that the boss of the house smells lovely and I have to refrain myself from constantly sniffing him.
The price is a tad heftier than the Bugalugs range so I won’t be severing my relationship with my usual go to brand anytime soon but I will be keeping the Earth Rated products for special occasions and when guests visit.
However, they do have a 20 per cent Black Friday sale on their products until Monday, December 1, if you fancy your dog smelling like a dream.
And Ben’s favourite - the yellow ball is the clear winner as the ball hasn’t left his mouth since he got it!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.