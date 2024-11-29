Being a ‘dog mum’ I spend more on my 12-year-old Labrador Ben than I do on myself.

The latest lotions, potions, treats, toys and gimmicks - you name it - I’ve bought it.

Ben with his new favourite toy from Earth Rated. | ED

When I am not bringing him to the groomers as he sheds like a Yeti, I attempt to wash him myself which always ends with more shampoo/conditioner/spray on myself than him!

The Bugalugs Baby Fresh range is my go to for him as he smells like a fresh newborn baby with a silky coat and, less than £20 for all three via Amazon, it doesn’t break the bank.

Some Earth Rated products. | ED

So when I was gifted the Earth Rated range to test out with items such as 900-count lavender scented Earth Rated Dog Poo Bags setting you back £29.99, naturally I was intrigued.

Founded in 2009, Earth Rated started as a company set on making cleaning up after your dog less of a chore.

Today, Earth Rated bags are used by over 4.5 million people daily and can be found in over 20,000 stores in 40+ countries including in Lancashire stores such as Jollyes and Ribble Valley Animal Feeds.

I was gifted a white tea and basil 3-in-1 dog shampoo (£14), a white tea and basil dog refresh mist (11.99) and a large rubber chew toy (£5.99) which ‘bounces erractically’ and also floats.

My own perfume is white tea scented so this was already a winner for me.

Armed with my dog towels, a brush, shampoo and conditioner, the pooch is given a bath (or both of us to be more precise).

Drying him off I spritz his coat with the spray has a gorgeous scent - a posh smelling dog if you will!

Next up is the yellow natural rubber fetch toy - or chew toy in Ben’s case.

I’m guessing most Lab owners/dog owners in general have a similar issue as Ben who has jaws on him quite literally like ‘Jaws’.

I have lost count of the many demolished-within-minutes toys that have met the fate of the bin.

Clearly excited, he drops his previous blue ball from Wilko like a hot potato in favour of his shiny new one which he happily bounces about with.

What’s the verdict?

The winner. | ED

My friends have commented that the boss of the house smells lovely and I have to refrain myself from constantly sniffing him.

The price is a tad heftier than the Bugalugs range so I won’t be severing my relationship with my usual go to brand anytime soon but I will be keeping the Earth Rated products for special occasions and when guests visit.

However, they do have a 20 per cent Black Friday sale on their products until Monday, December 1, if you fancy your dog smelling like a dream.

And Ben’s favourite - the yellow ball is the clear winner as the ball hasn’t left his mouth since he got it!