'This is what Blackpool needs' were the words from a hungry customer at the opening of a new spud shop in Blackpool.

Lancashire Jackets, located at 9 Cedar Square behind Abingdon Street Market, opened yesterday at 11am.

To celebrate, the fast food restaurant handed out free jacket potatoes and fillings to the first 10 customers through the doors.

Lancashire Jackets has opened in Blackpool. | Lancashire Jackets

A spokesperson for the business said they were grateful for the turnout on opening day.

They said: “Thank you Blackpool.”

“We have had a great first day with a major glitch of running out early, but that won’t happen again.

“We couldn’t believe the turn out.”

Some of the mouth-watering dishes on offer. | Lancashire Jackets

One excited customer who was lucky enough to be one of the first 10 customers to receive a free spud said: “I went for the chicken curry and garlic butter and crispy onions.

“The shop is amazing. This is what Blackpool needs - a jacket potato shop.

“Healthy eating jacket potato you can’t go wrong.”

Another customer added that they went for a tuna crunch, beans and cheese jacket potato with plain butter and that it tasted ‘good’.

Serving freshly made jacket potatoes, the shop will open from 11am to 5pm, seven days a week.