Lancashire Jackets set to open soon at Cedar Square and will be giving out free spuds
Lancashire Jackets, located at 9 Cedar Square behind Abingdon Street Market, is due to open on Monday, March 31, at 11am.
To celebrate, the fast food restaurant will be handing out free jacket potatoes and fillings to the first 10 customers through the doors.
Serving freshly made jacket potatoes, the shop will open from 11am to 5pm, seven days a week.
It is the second spud-based shop to open Blackpool in the past couple of months after The Spud House, located on 76c Dickson Road, which launched late January.
Some of the many items on the menu includes the Pizza Spud, Burger Spud and even a Philly Cheese Steak Spud.
