A new spud shop which is set to open next week in Blackpool will be giving away free jacket potatoes to the first 10 customers.

Lancashire Jackets, located at 9 Cedar Square behind Abingdon Street Market, is due to open on Monday, March 31, at 11am.

To celebrate, the fast food restaurant will be handing out free jacket potatoes and fillings to the first 10 customers through the doors.

Lancashire Jackets, located at 9 Cedar Square behind Abingdon Street Market, is due to open on Monday and will be handing out free jacket potatoes to the first 10 customers. | Lancashire Jackets

Serving freshly made jacket potatoes, the shop will open from 11am to 5pm, seven days a week.

It is the second spud-based shop to open Blackpool in the past couple of months after The Spud House, located on 76c Dickson Road, which launched late January. | Blackpool Business News

Some of the many items on the menu includes the Pizza Spud, Burger Spud and even a Philly Cheese Steak Spud.