The Spud House opens on Dickson Road in Blackpool with street food inspired fillings
The Spud House located on 76c Dickson Road in Blackpool has already established quite the fanbase with its quirky take on jacket potato fillings.
The business opened on Tuesday, January 21 and has already proved a hit with its menu.
Some of the many items on the menu includes the Pizza Spud, Burger Spud and even a Philly Cheese Steak Spud.
Loaded chips and salad bowls are also served up.
Gavin Whiteley, 48, who runs the Spud House with his family said: “I am the Director at the Spud House, we had a passion for food anyway and its all family, anyone who has anything to do with the business is family.
“It is something we have talked about for a long time we just never got to that point and this year it was do it or don’t really.”
He added: “We have kind of jumped on the hype as there is a bit of hype at the moment with potatoes, especially with the jackets.
“We have been trying to bring some of the street food and put it on top of the jacket really.”
