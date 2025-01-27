Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Move over Spud Bros there’s a new jacket potato business in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spud House located on 76c Dickson Road in Blackpool has already established quite the fanbase with its quirky take on jacket potato fillings.

The business opened on Tuesday, January 21 and has already proved a hit with its menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the many items on the menu includes the Pizza Spud, Burger Spud and even a Philly Cheese Steak Spud.

Some of the many items on the menu includes the Pizza Spud, Burger Spud and even a Philly Cheese Steak Spud. | Blackpool Business News

Loaded chips and salad bowls are also served up.

Read More Owners of The Peppermill Cafe on Birley Street in Blackpool announce they are selling it after 37 years

Fancy a spud? | Blackpool Business News

Gavin Whiteley, 48, who runs the Spud House with his family said: “I am the Director at the Spud House, we had a passion for food anyway and its all family, anyone who has anything to do with the business is family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is something we have talked about for a long time we just never got to that point and this year it was do it or don’t really.”

He added: “We have kind of jumped on the hype as there is a bit of hype at the moment with potatoes, especially with the jackets.

“We have been trying to bring some of the street food and put it on top of the jacket really.”