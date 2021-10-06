This is the aftermath following a BMW driver crashing into a Poulton house

The driver was taken to hospital with "major-trauma related injuries" after their car smashed into a home in Staining Old Road, at the junction with High Cross Road and Normoss Road, at around 1am on Monday (October 4).

Police, firefighters and paramedics were sent to the house - which has suffered extensive damage in the collision.

The property has since been boarded up and the owners appear to have had to move out following the crash.

The BMW crashed into the house at around 1am on Monday

They were then handed into the care of paramedics before being taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We took a man in his 30s to hospital with major-trauma related injuries."

Firefighters remained at the scene for around one hour and 40 minutes while they made the area safe.

The house was left structurally unstable and has been boarded up

The road was also closed while emergency services attended but it has since reopened.