This is how you can apply to host a free VE Day street party near you
VE Day aka Victory in Europe Day is the day celebrating the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces.
This year will see events held around the country for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebrating the formal surrender of Germany which ended the Second World War.
To mark the anniversary Blackpool Council is offering free road closures for residents wishing to celebrate with a street party!
A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “We're waiving the fees for street party road closures over the bank holiday weekend, 3 to 5 May 2025.
“Just make sure to get your application in by Friday 18 April.”
How can I apply for a street party?
To apply for a VE Day street party, you need to contact your local council and apply for a temporary road closure.
Most councils require at least six weeks' notice. You'll likely need to fill out an application form, which can be found on their website or by contacting them directly.
Consider obtaining street party insurance and informing your neighbors about your plans.
