Blackpool Council waives fees to help communities celebrate VE Day anniversary

Blackpool Council has agreed to waive its road closure fees for residents planning to mark VE Day with a street party.

This year will see events held around the country for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebrating the formal surrender of Germany which ended the Second World War.

The Union flag flies above Blackpool Town Hall | National World

Street parties and other celebrations are expected to take place in local communities over the weekend before the anniversary date of Tuesday May 8.

In a decision approved by cabinet member for community safety, streetscene and neighbourhoods Coun Paula Burdess, the council has agreed to waive all its usual road closure fees from Saturday May 3 to Monday May 5.

A council report setting out the decision says: "Public celebrations(street parties, etc) are expected to take place the weekend before the anniversary date. This is a huge event for the nation, across towns and cities and directly within local communities.

"In terms of the latter, communities may wish to celebrate the occasion, which could take the form of ‘street parties’. To support Blackpool communities who wish to hold a ‘street party,’ it is proposed to waive the road closure fee so that this does not become a barrier to local people who wish to mark this special occasion."

The council has previously waived its road closure fees to enable communities to mark important national events, including for street parties held in 2023 to celebrate the coronation of King Charles.