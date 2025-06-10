A charity that supports police dogs when they retire has launched a campaign calling for pensions for all police service animals when they hang up their badges and put their paws up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Thin Blue Paw Foundation has launched a petition calling for the Government to introduce mandatory financial assistance for police dogs once they retire – or police dog pensions – which will mean new owners are not left to face hefty vet bills for dogs who often come with health and medical conditions due to their strenuous working lives.

A petition has been launched to help Lancs working dogs receive a pension | Thin Blue Paw Foundation

The Foundation supports retired police dogs across the UK and has, since launching in August 2020, provided grants totalling more than £380,000 for life-saving surgeries, vital medication, and regular therapy to ensure these canine heroes live long, happy and healthy retirements and receive the treatment they need for any medical conditions they suffer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those deserving of a pension is retired police dog RPD Saul who was born and bred in Lancashire and transferred to Police Scotland at just nine-weeks-old in 2020 | Thin Blue Paw Foundation

Among those deserving of a pension is retired police dog RPD Saul who was born and bred in Lancashire and transferred to Police Scotland at just nine-weeks-old in 2020.

He was paired with PC Linda McBride to replace her soon-to-retire general purpose dog, Luna.

Linda said: “Saul was a fabulous pup; full of character, and took to learning all in his stride.

“After we licensed in September 2021 we had success quickly and I was extremely proud of him. I just loved working alongside him on the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had a presence about him so criminals on the street gave themselves up to us pretty quickly when he emerged from the back of my police van.”

When Linda retired in 2022, Saul was rehandled but Linda was heartbroken to be separated from him.

Just a few months later Saul suffered a mouth injury whilst training and the decision was made to retire him.

Linda added: “Much to our delight, Saul returned to us and our pack!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so grateful to have Saul registered with the Thin Blue Paw Foundation and to know he’ll get support if he ever needs it.”

Read More RSPCA: Meet 11 adorable cats and dogs looking to meet their forever humans

Thin Blue Paw Foundation Chairman Kieran Stanbridge said: “Police dogs give the best years of their lives to the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They throw themselves into dangerous situations without a second thought, they show unwavering loyalty to their handler and their job, and they give so much to help fight crime and keep the public safe.”

He added: “During their careers they receive the very best care and support from the force they serve with but, as soon as they hang up their harness, they’re on their own, and the responsibility for their often-expensive care falls to their ex-handler or new owner.

“We believe that the Home Office who allocate funding to police forces nationally have an ethical and moral obligation to these dogs and shouldn’t turn their backs on them when it’s time to pay them back for everything they’ve done.

“That’s why we’ve launched our campaign today calling on the Government to introduce measures that ensure all retired police dogs receive support – or doggy pensions – when they retire.”

There are around 1,700 serving police dogs operating across the UK’s 45 police forces, and an estimated 100, on average, retire every year.

If you would like to sign the petition click HERE.