With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Alice and Steve.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Alice
Alice is a beautiful two-year-old Cane Corso cross. Alice loves to run around and get the zoomies, she still has that puppy nature about her and is all paws. She is a big foodie unless there are people around, then she may be more interested in them as she loves nothing more than having lots of fuss and giving kisses! She can be rehomed with children aged 11+ and needs a home with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Zorro
Say hello zesty black and white to Zorro! He is definitely a homebody who loves his comforts and downtime. He loves a bit of fuss and gentle affection. He is best suited to a home with cat savvy children aged eight and over who will respect his space and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Topsy
Topsy is our loveable one-year-old domestic short hair. She loves receiving a fuss and will gladly come over when called, meowing along the way. She is looking for a home with no other cats or dogs as she prefers her own space, and could live with children aged 7+. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Steve
Meet Steve. He is still quite the shy guy and is yet to show his full personality at the centre, but he is very calm and reserved despite his shyness. He will benefit most from a home with children aged 14+, this is so the home environment is as peaceful as possible and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
5. Bessie
Bessie is an 11 year-old Staffordshire Bull cross who is looking for her forever home! She is currently on a diet plan due to being quite spoilt with food prior to arriving at the centre. Due to being an older girl, Bessie has unfortunately gone deaf, but this doesn’t for any reason stop her having that cheeky personality! She can live with children of a primary school age but no other dogs. Photo: RSPCA Preston
6. Roxy
Meet beautiful five-year-old Old Tyme Bulldog cross Roxy. Roxy hasn't had the best start in life unfortunately being let down by humans, due to this Roxy arrived very shut down and worried about everything in life. She is a very timid girl so she needs a family that can help her gain confidence and thrive. She would really benefit from a home with another dog that meets her energy to help boost her confidence and can live can live with children 5+ that are dog savvy. Photo: RSPCA Preston
