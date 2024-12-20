While Christmas is a time of celebration and being with family, some people can find themselves alone and struggling.

Charities and organisations across Blackpool are offering hot meals, food parcels and other essentials to those in need over Christmas.

Here is a list of where you can drop in if you are struggling:

The Salvation Army Bridge Project

Raikes Parade, Blackpool, FY1 4EL.

Open December 23 and 24. Closed December 25-26, Open December 27, 30 and 31 December, Closed January 1.

9am to 11am - Homeless Hub Breakfast/hot shower 12 noon to 2pm - hot meal.

For age 26 and over.

Street Life

The Base, 48 Buchanan Street, FY1 3LQ.

Open Monday-Friday, except on December 25-26 and January 1, 2025.

12.30pm to 15.30pm - Free lunch and toiletries available.

For ages 16 to 25.

Blackpool Street Angels

Bank Street Car Park, Blackpool, FY1 2DT.

Open December 23 and 30 and January 6, 2025.

Free hot meal and takeaway food from 7pm to 8pm.

Comfort C.A.F.E.

St Thomas' Church, 135 Caunce Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NJ.

Free hot meal and takeaway food from 11am to 12.30pm.

St Peter's Church

190 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DJ.

Free hot meal, fruit, cakes and hot drink for people of any age from 6pm.

Claremont First Steps

Methodist Church Building, Dickson Road, FY1 2AP.

Free take away food for anyone in need 11am to 12noon.

Helping Hearts

New Life Community Church, 6 Queen Victoria Road, FY1 5LF.

Free hot meal and take away food from 6.30pm.

Sacred Heart Church

17 Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LB (Green doors at Church House).

Free emergency food from 10am to 11am.

Holy Cross Church

Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 6LA.

Free hot meal and takeaway food from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Open December 21 and 28.

If there is an immediate risk to health or safety, you can call the social services emergency duty team on 01253 477600 or 01253 477678.

If you're struggling over Christmas, you can call or text these services for support:

Samaritans

A free, confidential helpline that's available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can call 116 123 or email [email protected].

Shout

A free, confidential, 24/7 text messaging service. You can text the word "Shout" to 85258.

NHS 111

A service that's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call 111, select the mental health option, and speak to a trained mental health professional.