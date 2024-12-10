The Christmas holidays are a time when many services tend to wind down, and bin collection is no different.

Changes to household bin collections over the festive period begin next week - so double check your dates.

Christmas and New Year bin collection times in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre - this is when to put them out

Here are the changes to bin collection dates and service provision over the festive period.

Blackpool Council bin collection changes are as follows:

Monday, December 23 will be on Saturday, December 21.

Tuesday, December 24 - Monday, December 23.

Wednesday December 25 (Christmas Day) - Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve).

Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day) - Friday, December 27.

Friday, December 27 - Saturday, December 28.

Monday, December 30 - No change.

Tuesday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve) - No change.

Wednesday, January 1 (New Year’s Day) - Thursday, January 2.

Thursday, January 2 - Friday, January 3.

Friday, January 3 - Saturday, January 4.

Normal collections will resume on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Christmas tree collection

This year Trinity Hospice is once again collecting used Christmas trees. Collections will run between Friday, January 10, 2025 and Sunday, January 12.

Don't forget to put your bins out!

Fylde Council bin collection changes:

Monday, December 23, will now be collected onSaturday, December 21.

Tuesday, December 24 (Chrismtas Eve) - Monday, December 23.

Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve).

Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day) 2024 - Friday, December 27.

Friday, December 27 - Saturday, December 28.

Monday, December 30 - No change.

Tuesday, December 31 (NYE) - No change.

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 (New Year’s Day) - Thursday, January 2.

Thursday, January 2 - Friday, January 3 2025.

Friday, January 3, 2025 - Saturday, January 4 2025.

Real Christmas trees can be taken to designated collection points at North Beach car park in St Annes or William Hodgson playing fields in Kirkham between January 3-13, 2025.

Alternatively, if you have a garden waste collection subscription, you can chop up your real Christmas tree and place in your green wheeled bin ensuring the lid is fully closed.

Wyre Council bin collection changes:

Residents who would normally have their rubbish collected on Wednesday, December 25, will have an earlier collection of Monday, December 23.

Collections due on Thursday, December 26, will now take place on Saturday, December 28.

Recycling collections which would normally be on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 will now take place on Monday, December 30.

These are the only planned change to bin collections over the festive period.

The hub, the council’s customer service centre, will be closed to visitors from 5pm on Monday, December 23.

However, their phone lines will be open between 10am and 4pm on Friday 27 and Monday, December 30 2024.

Phone lines for enquiries about rubbish and recycling collections are open between 9am and 3pm on Tuesday 24, Friday 27, Saturday 28, Monday 30 and Tuesday 31 December.

The hub reopens at 9am on Thursday, January 2, 2025.