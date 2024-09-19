Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Pawesome Parties Halloween themed dog party is set to take place in Blackpool.

Pawesome parties are getting ready to host the popular event at Popworld.

A doggy disco is on its way to Blackpool's Popworld. | Pawesome Parties

Hundreds of dogs are expecting to attend on Saturday, November 2, with special party sessions for:

All Dogs.

Cockapoos/Doodles.

Dachshunds.

There will be ball pits, glow sticks puppuccinos and doggy sofas to rest up on.

Hundreds of dogs are expecting to attend on Saturday, November 2. | Pawesome Parties

Nick from Pawesome Parties said: “Here at Pawesome Parties, we love coming to Blackpool.

“It’s the place to be for all friendly dogs to socialise and have a great time.”

Dogs are allowed to socialise off lead and there are plenty of props for humans and their four-legged friends to enjoy.

Tickets for the event are only £12 per dog and all humans are free and can be purchased HERE.