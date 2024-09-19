There's a doggy disco coming to Blackpool for Halloween and you're all invited
Pawesome parties are getting ready to host the popular event at Popworld.
Hundreds of dogs are expecting to attend on Saturday, November 2, with special party sessions for:
- All Dogs.
- Cockapoos/Doodles.
- Dachshunds.
There will be ball pits, glow sticks puppuccinos and doggy sofas to rest up on.
Nick from Pawesome Parties said: “Here at Pawesome Parties, we love coming to Blackpool.
“It’s the place to be for all friendly dogs to socialise and have a great time.”
Dogs are allowed to socialise off lead and there are plenty of props for humans and their four-legged friends to enjoy.
Tickets for the event are only £12 per dog and all humans are free and can be purchased HERE.
