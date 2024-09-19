There's a doggy disco coming to Blackpool for Halloween and you're all invited

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 19th Sep 2024, 11:54 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 11:54 BST
A Pawesome Parties Halloween themed dog party is set to take place in Blackpool.

Pawesome parties are getting ready to host the popular event at Popworld.

A doggy disco is on its way to Blackpool's Popworld.A doggy disco is on its way to Blackpool's Popworld.
A doggy disco is on its way to Blackpool's Popworld. | Pawesome Parties

Hundreds of dogs are expecting to attend on Saturday, November 2, with special party sessions for:

  • All Dogs.
  • Cockapoos/Doodles.
  • Dachshunds.

There will be ball pits, glow sticks puppuccinos and doggy sofas to rest up on.

Hundreds of dogs are expecting to attend on Saturday, November 2.Hundreds of dogs are expecting to attend on Saturday, November 2.
Hundreds of dogs are expecting to attend on Saturday, November 2. | Pawesome Parties

Nick from Pawesome Parties said: “Here at Pawesome Parties, we love coming to Blackpool.

“It’s the place to be for all friendly dogs to socialise and have a great time.”

Dogs are allowed to socialise off lead and there are plenty of props for humans and their four-legged friends to enjoy.

Tickets for the event are only £12 per dog and all humans are free and can be purchased HERE.

