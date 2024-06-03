The Pawesome Parties Doggy Disco had sessions for all dogs including Doodles, Dachshunds, Beagles and Labradors.
A spokersperson for Pawesome Parties said: “We had 120 dogs there across three sold out sessions.
All the dogs and their humans had an amazing day with unlimited puppuccinos, a ball pit, glow sticks and a bubble machine, along with 80s disco music.
“Another event is plannned for August in Blackpool, with more news to follow.”Take a look at some gorgeous pictures.
Popworld's first ever Doggy Disco in Blackpool
More than 100 dogs attended Popworld in Blackpool's first ever doggy disco over the weekend. Photo: Pawesome Parties
Popworld's first ever Doggy Disco in Blackpool
Realising there will be unlimited treats for all the good bois. Photo: Pawesome Parties
Popworld's first ever Doggy Disco in Blackpool
Where's the other 100? Photo: Pawesome Parties
Popworld's first ever Doggy Disco in Blackpool
Name me something cuter! Photo: Pawesome Parties
Popworld's first ever Doggy Disco in Blackpool
With the hooman! Photo: Pawesome Parties
Popworld's first ever Doggy Disco in Blackpool
The fluffiest of pooches! Photo: Pawesome Parties