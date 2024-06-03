25 pictures as more than 100 dogs including Beagles, Labradors and Poodles attend Popworld's first ever Doggy Disco in Blackpool

By Emma Downey
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 12:39 BST
Popworld Blackpool held its first ever doggy disco with a ball pit and unlimited treats on Sunday with 120 pooches in attendance.

The Pawesome Parties Doggy Disco had sessions for all dogs including Doodles, Dachshunds, Beagles and Labradors.

A spokersperson for Pawesome Parties said: “We had 120 dogs there across three sold out sessions.

All the dogs and their humans had an amazing day with unlimited puppuccinos, a ball pit, glow sticks and a bubble machine, along with 80s disco music.

“Another event is plannned for August in Blackpool, with more news to follow.”Take a look at some gorgeous pictures.

More than 100 dogs attended Popworld in Blackpool's first ever doggy disco over the weekend.

1. Popworld's first ever Doggy Disco in Blackpool

More than 100 dogs attended Popworld in Blackpool's first ever doggy disco over the weekend. Photo: Pawesome Parties

Realising there will be unlimited treats for all the good bois.

2. Popworld's first ever Doggy Disco in Blackpool

Realising there will be unlimited treats for all the good bois. Photo: Pawesome Parties

Where's the other 100?

3. Popworld's first ever Doggy Disco in Blackpool

Where's the other 100? Photo: Pawesome Parties

Name me something cuter!

4. Popworld's first ever Doggy Disco in Blackpool

Name me something cuter! Photo: Pawesome Parties

With the hooman!

5. Popworld's first ever Doggy Disco in Blackpool

With the hooman! Photo: Pawesome Parties

The fluffiest of pooches!

6. Popworld's first ever Doggy Disco in Blackpool

The fluffiest of pooches! Photo: Pawesome Parties

