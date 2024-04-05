Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In January it was announced that the Glass House, on Bispham Road, off Victoria Road West, was to close its doors after six and a half years.

The venue, which included upstairs restaurant Joels, shut on January 14 and owners Matt and Shirley Hughes said they were looking forward to a well-earned retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a new team has moved in and the venue reopened its doors for the first time on Friday, March 29.

Read more: Plans to open new bar Wobble Inn in Cleveleys get the go ahead after premises licence approval

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails The bar is still called The Glass House but is has been extensively revamped and has a new look inside.

There will also be a new restaurant upstairs, but this will not open to the public for another two to three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the previous operators, the Glass House attracted a loyal following and was a popular venue for live music, with musicians performing there four nights a week.

The Glass House cocktail bar is back with revamp and new owners

Currently the new Glass House is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 10am to 11pm and from 10am to 1pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The two later nights feature live music and the bar will offering soul, pop and indie acts.

Bar manager Zach sad: “The openeing night was brilliant, we had a soul singer here, Coco Renee, and everyone had a great time.