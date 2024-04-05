Plans to open new bar Wobble Inn in Cleveleys get the go ahead after premises licence approval
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cleveleys is to get a new real ale bar after a successful application for a premises licence. The Wobble Inn has been given the green light to open at premises at 131 Victoria Road West after an extraordinary licensing meeting at Wyre Council.
Councillors were asked to consider the proposals in light of two strong letters of objection to the licence and the proposed bar being allowed to open.
One letter stated: “I can’t express to you the amount of fear that I have of this license being granted until 11pm at night and the amount of stress and anxiety I will have not only for me but for my children.
“Please carefully consider this application before coming to a decision, one which is best for the area, and also the residents amongst it.”
However, despite the strong concerns expressed in the letter, councillors decided the application did not contravene any licensing objectives.
Sign up for our free newsletters now The applicant, Kidderminster-based Wobblinn Real Ale House Ltd, was seeking permission to provide the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, between midday and 11pm from Monday to Saturday, and between midday and 10.30pm on a Sunday.
The building was previously home to Hunter Lawyers but is now empty, and is just two doors down from the long established licensed premises, the Wings Club.
There will be no need for the applicants to apply to Wyre planners for a ‘change of use’, as the solicitors office falls within Use Class E, the same as the bar. A change of use within the same use class does not constitute development and does not require planning permission. Conditions include stipulations that any outside area which is used for the consumption of alcohol shall cease to be so used at 9pm and that all tables and chairs in the outside area shall either be fixed to the floor or be stacked, secured and covered no more than 30 minutes after that period.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.