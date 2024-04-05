Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleveleys is to get a new real ale bar after a successful application for a premises licence. The Wobble Inn has been given the green light to open at premises at 131 Victoria Road West after an extraordinary licensing meeting at Wyre Council.

Councillors were asked to consider the proposals in light of two strong letters of objection to the licence and the proposed bar being allowed to open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One letter stated: “I can’t express to you the amount of fear that I have of this license being granted until 11pm at night and the amount of stress and anxiety I will have not only for me but for my children.

“Please carefully consider this application before coming to a decision, one which is best for the area, and also the residents amongst it.”

The site of the proposed Wobble Inn real ale bar on Victoria Road West, Cleveleys

However, despite the strong concerns expressed in the letter, councillors decided the application did not contravene any licensing objectives.

The applicant, Kidderminster-based Wobblinn Real Ale House Ltd, was seeking permission to provide the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, between midday and 11pm from Monday to Saturday, and between midday and 10.30pm on a Sunday.

The building was previously home to Hunter Lawyers but is now empty, and is just two doors down from the long established licensed premises, the Wings Club.