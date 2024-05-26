The Dance Place in Blackpool celebrates 40th birthday by surprising children with a trip to Disneyland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Their team of 69 dancers, including five boys - aged between six and 16 will be performing on the stage in a 20 minute performance and taking part in a parade to showcase their amazing talents, that both the children and teachers have worked extremely hard for.
They will be arriving in the land of dreams on Tuesday for a four day trip.
The Dance Place fundraising team and the parents have worked hard for the last 12 months, to secure as much help as possible to the families and have managed to raise a whopping £25,000 - which has all been given back to every child in the team and their family.
Lian Wray, 43, aka the dance boss by the children, has been teaching since she was 18 when she took over the family business after the sudden death of her mother.
She said: “Our main financial support has been through sponsorship, where many local businesses have got behind the children and sponsored them for this once in a lifetime trip.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone Sign up for our free newsletters now “The support has been incredible and without them it wouldn’t have been possible. We have managed to get every child sponsored.”
The team have also held fun days, danced at other local events, held a golf tournament, bag packed at Tesco’s, held movie nights, parties and family football to secure the money for their dream trip.
Lian added: “We are all so excited for this trip and to have their dance family of 250 plus people travelling alongside, to support the children and make some more incredible memories.
“I love my job and love our dance family.
“Myself and my other teachers are so proud of the kids and can’t wait to watch them at Disney. It really has been the best way to celebrate our 40th year!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.