Hold on to your Mickey ears, as The Dance Place in Blackpool is getting ready to set off on their travels to none other than Disneyland Paris to celebrate 40 years since they first opened their doors.

Their team of 69 dancers, including five boys - aged between six and 16 will be performing on the stage in a 20 minute performance and taking part in a parade to showcase their amazing talents, that both the children and teachers have worked extremely hard for.

They will be arriving in the land of dreams on Tuesday for a four day trip.

The Dance Place fundraising team and the parents have worked hard for the last 12 months, to secure as much help as possible to the families and have managed to raise a whopping £25,000 - which has all been given back to every child in the team and their family.

Lian Wray, 43, aka the dance boss by the children, has been teaching since she was 18 when she took over the family business after the sudden death of her mother.

Dance teacher Lian Wray said they are all very excited for the trip.

She said: “Our main financial support has been through sponsorship, where many local businesses have got behind the children and sponsored them for this once in a lifetime trip.

The team have also held fun days, danced at other local events, held a golf tournament, bag packed at Tesco’s, held movie nights, parties and family football to secure the money for their dream trip.

Lian added: “We are all so excited for this trip and to have their dance family of 250 plus people travelling alongside, to support the children and make some more incredible memories.

“I love my job and love our dance family.