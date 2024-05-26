I'm a Blackpool doctor and this is why you should avoid sunbeds
As holidaymakers prepare for their summer getaways Dr Arif Aslam, a consultant dermatologist at Spire Fylde Coast Hospital, has answered top questions about tanning beds and nasal sprays in an effort to leave no room for doubt when it comes to their safety. He said: “Most of us are aware of the dangers of using sunbeds, but many of us choose to continue to use them anyway.
“We believe that the ‘base tan’ glow is worth the risks or buying into rumours that the vitamin D absorbed from the UV rays counteracts the dangers of using sunbeds. “Moreover, a new player has emerged in the world of self-tanning-nasal tanning sprays. These sprays, which involve inhaling chemicals that boost melanin production, have been associated with skin cancer and kidney damage.”
Are sunbeds good for your health? Using a sunbed is not good for your health as it increases your risk of skin cancer. They emit the same type of harmful radiation as sunlight and could be even more harmful depending on other factors such as how strong the rays from the bed are and how often you use them. Tanning beds give out UV rays, and some might even be stronger than midday rays when they are at their strongest.
What happens if I use a tan accelerator whilst using a sunbed? Using a tan accelerator and a sunbed at the same time can speed up the rate at which your skin darkens.
However, these will significantly increase your risk of skin cancer whilst using tanning beds. Side effects of oral tan accelerators include headaches, itchy skin, and nausea.
Can I use sunbeds whilst pregnant?
In short - absolutely not. Given that a woman’s skin is more sensitive during pregnancy, using a sunbed while pregnant is not recommended. The effect of using sunbeds on an unborn baby is currently unclear. Although some studies have shown a link between increased UV radiation and folic acid deficiency - folic acid is essential during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy but is broken down by UV radiation.
Top tips to stay safe in the sun and reduce your risk of cancer include:
Wear sunscreen.
Stay in the shade during midday hours. Avoid directly exposing your skin with dark coloured clothes which offer more protection than light ones.
Wear a hat.
Wear sunglasses. Doctor Aslam added: “There is no safe tanning bed, sun lamp, or tanning booth.
“Just one tanning session increases your chances of getting skin cancer. Exposure to the ultraviolet radiation emitted by tanning beds can also increase your risk of eye cancer and cataracts.”
