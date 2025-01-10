Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers who are battling to restore a famous Blackpool landmark are appealing for more people to join their ranks.

It is also hoped work will begin soon on repairs to the Little Marton Windmill, which is owned by Blackpool Council, and is one of the first sights to greet visitors travelling into the town along Preston New Road.

Shirley Matthews and Anne Allen of the Friends of Little Marton Windmill | Little Marton Windmill

Shirley Matthews, of the Friends of Little Marton Windmill, said the council was expected to start repairs to the cap of the Grade II listed structure but in the meantime volunteers had been working on the interior exhibition space.

The council has said the cap needs to be repaired before any possible restoration of the sails can take place. The sails were removed in May 2023 after one was damaged during high winds.

Shirley said: "We are hoping that scaffolding will be erected outside the mill as soon as possible in order to mend the cap. Her sails are still a high priority and the money already donated on the Go Fund Me is in the Friends of Little Marton Windmill's account.

Members of the National Trust Ribble group visiting the Little Marton Windmill | Little Marton Windmill

"Like so many of those who come and visit and bring their families in, you are all helping to keep our future generations interested in Blackpool's industrial heritage, as there were over 40 windmills in the North West.

"We hope to work with Mereside Library who are passionate about their mill and we love to have events that work with schools. Sprucing up the inside is taking shape (thanks to our windmillian volunteers) and is a joy to see now, especially when we get to put our exhibition material back in place.

"We have our tour guides who love to tell people all about the history of the mill and its importance as a heritage building." Last year the windmill was visited by the National Trust Ribble Centre, whose members support local sites of historic interest.

The Go Fund Me campaign, led by Blackpool resident Kevin Hodgson has now closed and raised £1,130 towards the restoration.

Blackpool Council has commissioned a survey to explore the full extent of repairs required to the windmill, and says it hopes to work with the Friends Group including on possible bids for National Lottery funding for the work which could cost up to £45,000.

Anyone who would like to join the volunteers group can do so by visiting their website littlemartonwindmill.org.uk