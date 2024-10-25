Sir Paul McCartney sends 'love' message to Blackpool's Save Little Marton Mill campaign
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Blackpool man Kevin Hodgson set up a GoFundMe campaign to try and raise £50,000 for new sails and protective paint coating for the mill - and then he bombarded Facebook with linlks to try and drum up support.
The mill is desperately in need of new sails - it is currently without any - and has a serious damp issue.
Owners Blackpool Council can carry out essential repairs but extra funding will be needed for the sails.
Kevin set up a petition and then the funding page and got the message out there in cyberspace
And among the ‘loves’and ‘likes’ that people added to the link was a very conspicuous one - a big red heart from a well wisher who appeared to be the famous Beatle.
Sir Paul acquired his own windmill - Hogg Mill at Icklesham in East Sussex, and turned it into a record studio.
Kevin said: “His name came up on one of the sites I’d sent the link to and I couldn’t believe it.
“I have no doubt in believing it is genuine - Sir Paul really likes windmills and it’s great to get that sort of recognition.”
Although the music legend was not expected to commit any financial support to the fund, Kevion said the wide level of encouragement has been very welcome..
Anyone wanting to help the campaign can visit the sitehttps://gofund.me/e40c3943
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.