Get ready for a fiesta full of flavours as a new tequila and tacos bar is getting ready to open.

Mark next Thursday (February 8) in your social calendars as Amexicana, Kitchen and Bar, on 3 Henry Street, Lytham, will be opening its tequila doors. The Tex Mex haven will be serving up a range of speciality margaritas including spicy, frozen, straight up or even a Coronarita - a corona infused marg! Sizzling fajitas to zesty nachos will also be on offer to wash them down alongside Taco Tuesdays offers, fajitas, quesadillas and chilli con carne dishes.

The quirky bar features funny wall signage and pictures of cactuses. Bringing a taste of Mexico to Lytham are owners, Briege Lavelle, Wayne Hadlow, Gareth Thomas and Jessica Thomas.

The funky interior of Amexicana

A private hire area will also be available free of charge for any kind of special occasion.