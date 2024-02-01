News you can trust since 1873
Tequila and tacos bar Amexicana announces opening date in Henry Street, Lytham

The bar will be serving a range of margaritas and Tex Mex dishes.

By Emma Downey
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:03 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 16:04 GMT
Get ready for a fiesta full of flavours as a new tequila and tacos bar is getting ready to open.

Mark next Thursday (February 8) in your social calendars as Amexicana, Kitchen and Bar, on 3 Henry Street, Lytham, will be opening its tequila doors. The Tex Mex haven will be serving up a range of speciality margaritas including spicy, frozen, straight up or even a Coronarita - a corona infused marg! Sizzling fajitas to zesty nachos will also be on offer to wash them down alongside Taco Tuesdays offers, fajitas, quesadillas and chilli con carne dishes.

The quirky bar features funny wall signage and pictures of cactuses. Bringing a taste of Mexico to Lytham are owners, Briege Lavelle, Wayne Hadlow, Gareth Thomas and Jessica Thomas.

The funky interior of Amexicana The funky interior of Amexicana
A private hire area will also be available free of charge for any kind of special occasion.

Customers are now able to book a table HERE. Get ready to spice up your evenings and sip into memorable moments which transport you to Mexico. Arriba!

