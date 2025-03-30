Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 52 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 31 and Sunday, April 6, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde roadworks
Fylde roadworks starting between Monday, March 31 and Sunday, April 6
2. South Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER
When: Mar 31-Apr 1
3. Garstang Road South, Wesham
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 105m gas main with 19 associated services and connections
When: Mar 31-Apr 22
4. Garstang Road, Singleton
What: Two-way signals
Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the footway/verge with track to install and joint cable for new connection
When: Mar 31-Apr 4
5. Lodge Lane, Clifton
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate duct blockages
When: Mar 31-Apr 2
6. Singleton Road, Weeton
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 104m of track to install and LAY NEW 520m cable for Weeton Barracks
When: Mar 31-Apr 15
