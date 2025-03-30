Temporary traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes, Kirkham & Wesham

Published 30th Mar 2025, 16:36 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde, including multiple temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 52 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 31 and Sunday, April 6, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde roadworks starting between Monday, March 31 and Sunday, April 6

1. Fylde roadworks

Fylde roadworks starting between Monday, March 31 and Sunday, April 6 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: Mar 31-Apr 1

2. South Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 105m gas main with 19 associated services and connections When: Mar 31-Apr 22

3. Garstang Road South, Wesham

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the footway/verge with track to install and joint cable for new connection When: Mar 31-Apr 4

4. Garstang Road, Singleton

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate duct blockages When: Mar 31-Apr 2

5. Lodge Lane, Clifton

What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 104m of track to install and LAY NEW 520m cable for Weeton Barracks When: Mar 31-Apr 15

6. Singleton Road, Weeton

