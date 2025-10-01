Fleetwood residents are being asked to help shape the town’s future as a decade-long £20 million regeneration fund is put directly in their hands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town - one of two areas on the Fylde coast to benefit from the government’s expanded Pride in Place programme – will receivefor the next ten years to revive its public spaces, high street and community assets.

But unlike many past regeneration schemes, this time it’s local people who will help decide how the money is spent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood residents are being asked to help shape the town’s future as a decade-long £20 million regeneration fund is put directly in their hands | Google/ Alaur Rahman

Labour MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood, Lorraine Beavers, announced the funding in a Facebook video, telling residents: “It’s our money, and we’re spending it on us to bring us back to where we should belong.”

She urged people to share ideas through social media, meetings, surveys and other community channels.

And the ideas have come thick and fast.

Suggestions from residents range from ambitious infrastructure projects to small but meaningful improvements aimed at boosting quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport links: Many residents want to see the Fleetwood to Poulton train line reinstated, which they say would boost tourism and business. Others suggested reviving the Fleetwood to Knott End ferry or even building a footbridge to Knott End.

Revitalising key areas: Calls include a major facelift for Lord Street, revamping Dock Street to attract visitors to the promenade and cleaning up the pier area and residential streets.

Community spaces: Ideas range from a community orchard and dog park to new youth centres, a snooker hall, and improved parks and fountains.

Family attractions: Locals have proposed a soft play centre and laser quest, a bowling alley, cinema and a performing arts hub to bring families back into town.

Education and inclusion: There’s also strong support for a special educational needs (SEN) school and post-16 provision so young people don’t have to travel far for specialist education.

Business and culture: Some suggest shopfront improvements, farmers’ markets, live music events and heritage-focused attractions to encourage visitors and support local enterprise.

Others champion simpler but impactful changes: better street cleaning, more bins, improved lighting on the promenade and support for small fishing operations.

‘A chance to show what we can do’

Beavers said the investment represents a turning point for the town.

“For too long, Fleetwood has suffered the consequences of underinvestment,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This money is our chance to show what we can do. This is our chance to fight back and invest in our people and community.

Wyre Council’s cabinet member for planning policy and economic development, Cllr Peter le Marinel, also welcomed the scheme, calling it “a powerful opportunity to build on the strengths of our proud and resilient communities.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, announcing the national programme, said the scheme would give power back to the people “who know their communities best.”

The £20 million will be spent on projects chosen by the community, with a local board being set up to review ideas and guide investment.

Residents can still contribute suggestions via social media, surveys and upcoming consultation events.