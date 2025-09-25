These are the places in Blackpool and Wyre getting a share of £129m for major revamps

Two small communities on the Fylde coast are in line for £20m each to give them a new lease of life and help revitalise their public spaces.

The areas – within Blackpool and Wyre – are home to just a few thousand people and have been chosen to benefit from the expansion of a government fund targeting locations described as “long overlooked”.

Under the nationwide Pride in Place fund, they will each get £2m every year for the next decade to deliver sustained changes that will be determined by locals themselves.

Meanwhile, Blackpool is one of six council areas in Lancashire that will be handed £1.5m from the same pot to spend right across its patch.

It means Lancashire will get £129m in total from the fund.

The localities that will receive £20m windfalls between now and 2035 – known as middle-layer super output areas (MSOAs) – are smaller than council wards and so do not align with them, even if their names are identical or similar. They can also cross ward boundaries.

On the Fylde coast, the chosen two are:

***Little Layton and Little Carleton (Blackpool) – roughly bound by Westcliffe Drive in the west, Poutlon Road in the north, Horsebridge Road in the east and Northway Avenue in the south;

***Fleetwood Town (Wyre) – bound by Broadway in the west, The Esplanade in the north, Queen’s Terrace in the east and Denham Way in the south;

Exact maps can be found via the Find that Postcode website.

North Albert Street is part of the Fleetwood Town area that will see £20m poured into it over the next decade | Google

The government says the funding – part of a £5bn pot for the whole country – could be used reviving high streets, restoring parks and breathing new life into pubs, leisure centres and community halls.

Communities will also gain new powers to seize boarded-up shops, block nuisance businesses, and buy beloved local assets before they close – restoring what ministers say will be pride and unity to every corner of the country by backing Britain’s “true patriots” to rebuild forgotten places.

Lorraine Beavers, Labour MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood, said of the allocation to Fleetwood Town – which spans the Pharos and Mount wards and is not to be confused with the football club – that now was the time for residents to come forward with ideas for projects to rejuvenate the area.

“It will be up to local people how this money is spent. This is our chance to work together and decide how this money is invested in our area. I’ll be consulting with my community throughout and that starts right now.

“I want to make sure that everyone who wants to be involved feels heard. I’m planning to use surveys, meetings, and focus groups already but I want to know what else I can do to reach my community.

“For too long, the people of Fleetwood have suffered the consequences of underinvestment. I have watched our community climb the league tables no one wants to top. We rank in the worst 10 percent for health, education, jobs, inequalities, and much more. I have watched as industry has moved away and well paid, reliable employment has become scarce. I’ve seen the consequences of this first hand – and I know how much it has hurt our community.

“I believe that our community knows how to heal itself. I know how hard so many people are working to rebuild our town, and this money is our chance to show what we can do. This is our chance to fight back and invest in our people and community.

“I have seen deprivation spread across the whole of Fleetwood and into Thornton and Cleveleys. I hope that by addressing the issues in Fleetwood Town Centre, the rest of my constituency can also prosper. We are one community and when things improve for one, they improve for us all.”

Meanwhile, the Conservative cabinet member for planning policy and economic development at Wyre Council, Peter le Marinel, added: “We warmly welcome this announcement and eagerly await further details on how the fund will be allocated.

“This is a powerful opportunity to build on the strengths of our already proud and resilient communities. We’re committed to helping ensure every penny delivers real, lasting impact, helping our people, places, and local priorities thrive.”

In announcing the expansion, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline – powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. That ends now.

“We’re investing in Britain’s future, by backing the true patriots that build our communities up in neighbourhoods across every corner of the country. Because it’s people who bring pride, hope and life to our communities.

“This is a huge investment, but what matters most is who decides how it’s spent: the neighbours, volunteers and parents who know their communities best – the people with real skin in the game.

“We’re choosing renewal over decline, unity over division. This is our ‘Plan for Change’ in action – giving power and pride back to the people who make Britain great.”

Seventy-five areas are already in receipt of funding from the same scheme and now 169 others will receive £2m every year for 10 years and 95 local authorities will get £1.5m for projects such as new green spaces, play areas and sports and leisure facilities.