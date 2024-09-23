Teen from Blackpool handpicked for London Fashion Week
The event, which took place from Friday September 13 - Tuesday 17, showcases over 250 designers to a global audience of influential media and retailers with chosen models - and 18-year-old Blake Rainey was one of them!
He walked the runway for Japanese designer SHINO as part of the Global Fashion Collective Show for London Fashion Week.
Blake, who is also a dancer and aspiring actor, has been training at the Winter Gardens House of Wingz dance school since the age of 9 when his mum brought him along and ‘that was it’.
Since then he has went on to model twice at Vancouver Fashion Week and was also invited to Protein Studios in Shoreditch to walk.
He said: “My friend asked me a couple of years ago if I wanted to come along with them to meet designers and I said yes not realising it was for London Fashion Week.
“One season I started working for them and they asked if the following year I wanted to model but I was on holiday the next year so the following I auditioned and heard not long after that I had been successful.
“It’s been great. It’s like a whirlwind and I still have pinch me moments.
“I would describe my style as interesting. I love to experiment and add my own twist to things.”
While what’s next for the talented teen is currently under wraps, he adds that one of his next career steps is hopefully breaking into acting.
He added: “I really want to break into acting and have started now with an agent.
“I admire actors such as Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio and the late Heath Ledger as they can act any genre.”
Any advice for aspiring models?
“Just keep persevering and be yourself as everyone is in the industry together.”
