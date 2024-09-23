Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenager from Blackpool says he is still pinching himself after walking the runway for London Fashion Week.

The event, which took place from Friday September 13 - Tuesday 17, showcases over 250 designers to a global audience of influential media and retailers with chosen models - and 18-year-old Blake Rainey was one of them!

Blackpool teen Blake Rainey says he is still pinching himself after walking the runway for London Fashion Week. | Getty Images

He walked the runway for Japanese designer SHINO as part of the Global Fashion Collective Show for London Fashion Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blake, who is also a dancer and aspiring actor, has been training at the Winter Gardens House of Wingz dance school since the age of 9 when his mum brought him along and ‘that was it’.

Since then he has went on to model twice at Vancouver Fashion Week and was also invited to Protein Studios in Shoreditch to walk.

He said: “My friend asked me a couple of years ago if I wanted to come along with them to meet designers and I said yes not realising it was for London Fashion Week.

“One season I started working for them and they asked if the following year I wanted to model but I was on holiday the next year so the following I auditioned and heard not long after that I had been successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been great. It’s like a whirlwind and I still have pinch me moments.

“I would describe my style as interesting. I love to experiment and add my own twist to things.”

Blake describes his own fashion style as interesting and says he loves to experiment and add his own twist. | UGC

While what’s next for the talented teen is currently under wraps, he adds that one of his next career steps is hopefully breaking into acting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I really want to break into acting and have started now with an agent.

“I admire actors such as Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio and the late Heath Ledger as they can act any genre.”

Any advice for aspiring models?

“Just keep persevering and be yourself as everyone is in the industry together.”