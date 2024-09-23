Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds and Texas will all headline TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2025.

The multi-award-winning global pop and rock icons are the first headliners to be announced as the North West’s largest live music festival prepares to return for five memorable nights.

Details of the two remaining headliners and special guests will be revealed soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2025 takes place from Wednesday July 2 to Sunday July 6.

Headlining Friday July 4 will be Canadian/American singer, songwriter and musician Alanis Morissette, Saturday July 5 will see Lytham welcome global superstar Justin Timberlake and Sunday July 6 will be a double headlining bill for rock icons Simple Minds and Texas.

Headlining Friday July 4 will be Canadian/American singer, songwriter and musician Alanis Morissette, | NW

Individual tickets for Friday to Sunday go on sale at 8am Friday from lythamfestival.com

Five-day passes are on sale now.

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “It’s that time of year again and what a line up we have planned. Everyone we are announcing today is an absolute music icon and we can’t wait to welcome them to Lytham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alanis Morissette is quite simply a cultural phenomenon and an artist with incredible integrity and acclaim who is celebrated globally. To then have the huge superstar that is Justin Timberlake headlining the following night is a booking we are very excited about and one we are confident will be a huge hit. Then we have a brilliant double headlining set with two amazing Scottish artists, in the form of Simple Minds and Texas, to close the festival. These are two bands that I know will be very popular with our Lytham audience.

“And we’ve not finished there. Watch this space as we still have our Wednesday and Thursday headliners plus a lot of special guests to announce in the coming weeks. It’s only September but already Lytham Festival 2025 is shaping up to be another incredible week of live music.”

Seven-time GRAMMY Award winning singer, songwriter and musician Alanis Morissette will headline Lytham Festival on Friday July 4.

For 30 years Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential women in contemporary music with her deeply expressive music and performances earning vast critical praise. Morissette’s 1995 debut album Jagged Little Pill was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums and her music and most notable hits Ironic, You Oughta Know, Hand in My Pocket and Thank U remain as current today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019, Jagged Little Pill the musical made its Broadway debut and was nominated for 15 Tony Awards, winning two at the 2021 ceremony, and away from music Alanis has also acted on the big and small screen.

In 2021, Alanis’ sold-out world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill was the number one female-fronted tour of the year selling more than 500,000 tickets, and most recently she’s been touring the US with The Triple Moon Tour.

Saturday July 5 will see Lytham welcome global superstar Justin Timberlake | nw

Saturday July 5 will see multi-talented entertainer, recording artist, record producer, songwriter and actor Justin Timberlake bring his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour to Lytham Green.

Throughout his career he’s sold more than 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, with a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC. Justin has won 10 GRAMMY Awards across the pop, dance and R&B genres, four EMMY Awards and was nominated for an Oscar in 2017 for hit record Can’t Stop the Feeling. Earlier this year, Timberlake released his sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was, featuring 18 brand new tracks including hit singles Selfish and No Angels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His monumental world tour has marked Justin’s return to the global stage after five years and his Lytham date will be one of only four UK outdoor shows in 2025.

And the closing night of Lytham Festival on Sunday July 6 will see a double headlining set from global rock icons and Scottish legends Simple Minds and Texas.

Sunday July 6 will be a double headlining bill for rock icons Simple Minds and Texas. | nw

One of the most successful bands to ever come from the UK, Simple Minds have sold more than 60 million records worldwide and enjoyed number one singles on both sides of the Atlantic.

Demand to see them perform such iconic hits as Promised You a Miracle, Glittering Prize, Someone Somewhere in Summertime, Waterfront, Alive and Kicking, Sanctify Yourself and Don’t You Forget About Me has grown year on year, with the band consistently acclaimed as one of the best live acts of their generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band’s 2015 album Big Music was described by MOJO magazine as “their best album in 30 years”, and 2018’s Walk Between Worlds saw Simple Minds play their largest US tour to date while 2022’s Direction Of The Heart gave the band another Top Five album in the UK.

Over the past 10 years Simple Minds – Jim Kerr (vocals), Charlie Burchill (guitars, keyboards), Gordy Goudie (acoustic guitar), Ged Grimes (bass), Cherisse Osei (drums), Sarah Brown (vocals) and new addition to the band Erik Ljunggren (keys) – has rekindled the magic that made them a vital artistic force in their early days.

In a double headlining bill, joining Simple Minds on the final night of the 2025 festival will be fellow Glaswegians and chart-topping rock band Texas.

Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds and Texas will all headline TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2025. | nw

It is now 35 years since Texas stormed onto the music scene with debut hit I Don’t Want A Lover, and in a brilliant four-decade career the Ivor Novello winning band have sold more than 40 million records worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have released 10 studio albums, five compilation albums and 45 singles. Most recent album – the 2023 release The Very Best Of 1989 - 2023 – proved a huge hit making the top 10 in the UK Albums Chart and included two new tracks Keep On Talking and After All sitting alongside the band’s incredible catalogue.

Known for their compelling live sound Texas, led by vocalist Sharleen Spiteri and co-founders Johnny McElhone and Ally McErlaine, remain one of the most successful Scottish bands, and their music continues to resonate with fans worldwide with newer songs sitting brilliantly alongside the band’s massive hits that include I Don't Want A Lover, Say What You Want, Halo, Summer Sun, Getaway and Black Eyed Boy.

Details of who will be headlining on Wednesday July 2 and Thursday July 3 along with all support acts and special guests will be announced soon.

TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2025 returns Wednesday 2 to Sunday 6 July. For more information and to secure tickets head to lythamfestival.com