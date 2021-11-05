Tea towel catches fire after being placed on cooker hob in Blackpool

Three fire crews from Blackpool, South Shore and St Annes responded to an incident in Sandgate at around 7.25pm on Thursday (November 5).

Crews discovered the fire involved a tea towel that had been placed on a cooker hob on arrival.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and were in attendance for 15 minutes.

Cooking safely

More than half of accidental fires in the home are started by cooking, according to the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

There are a few simple things you can do to make cooking as safe as possible:

- Avoid leaving saucepan handles sticking out - children can grab them, or you might knock it off the hob.

- Be wary of loose-fitting clothing when cooking on the hob.

- Make sure tea towels and dishcloths are kept away from any heat sources.

- Make sure the oven or hob is off after you are finished.

- Do not leave cooking unattended. If you must leave the room, turn the hob off.

- Keep all cooking appliances clean and in good working order.

- Do not use grills or ovens as storage space when not cooking.

- If you have been drinking or using drugs, consider ordering food to be delivered rather than cooking for yourself.

To find out more, visit the LFRS website by clicking HERE.