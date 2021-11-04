Illegal fireworks 'worth £10,000' seized after police raid in Blackpool prior to Bonfire Night

The haul of category 2 and 3 fireworks were discovered by police inside an address in Dickson Road today (Thursday, November 4).

Trading Standards are now looking to prosecute the owner of the premises for not having a licence to sell the fireworks.

"By removing these items it has removed the significant fire risk they pose by not being stored properly," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"£10,000 worth" of fireworks were seized by police in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"We will continue to work with our partners to tackle Anti social behaviour and prevent crime"

You can be fined an unlimited amount and imprisoned for up to 6 months for selling or using fireworks illegally.

You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.

You can only buy fireworks (including sparklers) from registered sellers for private use on these dates:

- October 15 to 10 November 10

- December 26 to December 31

- Three days before Diwali and Chinese New Year

At other times you can only buy fireworks from licensed shops.

You cannot buy 'adult' fireworks if you're under 18, and it's against the law for anyone to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am, except on certain occasions.

Adult fireworks are category 2 and 3 fireworks - they do not include things like party poppers.

Category 4 fireworks can only be used by professionals.

The law says you must not set off or throw fireworks (including sparklers) in the street or other public places.

To find out more about, click HERE.