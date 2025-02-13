Suspect charged after man indecently exposes himself to women at Fairhaven Lake
Officers were called to reports a man had exposed himself at around 5.30pm on Tuesday and again at 11.50am on Wednesday.
A 60-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incidents yesterday afternoon.
Stephen Baker, 60 from Newton Stewart, Scotland, was later charged with two offences of exposure following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.