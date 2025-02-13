Suspect charged after man indecently exposes himself to women at Fairhaven Lake

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 17:54 BST
A suspect has been charged after a man indecently exposed himself to women at Fairhaven Lake.

Officers were called to reports a man had exposed himself at around 5.30pm on Tuesday and again at 11.50am on Wednesday.

A 60-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incidents yesterday afternoon.

Fairhaven Lake was temporarily closed to visitors and pets due to "natural algae blooms"
Fairhaven Lake was temporarily closed to visitors and pets due to "natural algae blooms" | Fairhaven Lake and Gardens

Stephen Baker, 60 from Newton Stewart, Scotland, was later charged with two offences of exposure following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:ScotlandLancashire PolicePoliceLancashire
