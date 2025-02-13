Man arrested after reports he had exposed himself at Fairhaven Lake on 2 consecutive days

A man has been arrested by Fylde Police after there had been reports he had exposed himself at Fairhaven Lake on two consecutive days.
Taking to Facebook last night, Fylde Police said that earlier that day, they had received a report of a male indecently exposing himself at Fairhaven Lake to a lone female.

This follows a similar report from Tuesday.

Officers attended and the male was swiftly arrested at the scene, he is currently in Blackpool Custody awaiting interview.

Fylde Police said: “Although we suspect both incidents are linked, there are additional patrols in the area.

Whilst these incidents are rare in the Lytham-St Annes area, please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.”

