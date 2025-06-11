A man was charged after armed police responded to reports of someone carrying a firearm near Blackpool’s Central Pier.

Officers, including armed units, were called to the Promenade shortly before midday on June 9.

A man in his 30s was detained without incident near the Spyglass Bar on the Promenade without incident.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after officers recovered an imitation handgun at the scene.

Philip O’Brien, 37, of no fixed address, was later charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on June 10.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.