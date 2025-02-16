Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The supervisor of The Estuary cafe in Lytham has been dismissed after being charged with arson.

The Fylde Council Licensing Panel has taken action regarding the premises licence for The Estuary, located at 65 Clifton Street, Lytham, following an application for review from Lancashire Constabulary.

At a hearing held on Friday, February 7, the Panel considered evidence presented by PC Guy Harrison of Lancashire Constabulary regarding concerns about the premises’ Designated Premises Supervisor and licence holder Mr Fakhrul Islam.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The review application was submitted following Mr Islam being charged with criminal damage – arson endangering life.

“After careful consideration of the evidence and representations made and in accordance with section 182 of the Licensing Act 2003 and the Council’s Statement of Licensing Policy 2024-2029, the Panel determined that Mr Islam should be removed as the Designated Premises Supervisor for The Estuary with immediate effect.”

The premises licence for The Estuary remains in place, but a new Designated Premises Supervisor will need to be appointed before alcohol can be sold at the venue.

Councillor Sandra Pitman, who convened the Licensing Panel, said: “The Panel has carefully reviewed all evidence presented, noting that our primary concerns centred around the prevention of crime and disorder associated with the licence holder rather than the premises itself.

“While current legislation prevented us from revoking the premises licence, we were not comfortable taking no further action.

“Therefore, we determined that removing Mr Islam as the Designated Premises Supervisor was the appropriate step to ensure proper management of the premises and maintain public safety standards across Fylde.”

Following the hearing, PC Harrison indicated that should Mr Islam be convicted of the alleged offenses and that Lancashire Constabulary would submit a separate application to the issuing authority to revoke his personal licence.