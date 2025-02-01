Fylde Council sets out concerns regarding controversial windfarm project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fylde Council submitted a ‘Relevant Representation’ to the Planning Inspectorate on Monday, highlighting concerns about connecting the Morgan and Morecambe windfarms to the National Grid.

The representation reaffirms Fylde Council’s objection, first raised during the pre-submission consultation in November 2023 and again in November 2024 when the application was formally submitted.

The council’s latest submission stresses concerns about the development’s potential negative effects on local communities, the environment, and the economy.

It also points out gaps in the submitted documentation, which prevent a proper assessment of the project’s full impact.

Coun Richard Redcliffe, Fylde Council’s Deputy Leader, said: “Whilst Fylde Council is committed to providing for renewable energy and the infrastructure that supports it, this must be balanced against the potential impacts on local communities and the environment.

“The proposed scheme fails to address this balance and, if allowed, would result in significant harm to the local area.

“The Council is working with Lancashire County Council and other agencies to ensure that the Planning Inspectorate has all the necessary information and reports needed to enable them to reach a decision that secures the connection of the Morgan and Morecambe Offshore Windfarms to the National Electricity Grid without any significant impacts.”

The ‘Relevant Representation’ outlines the council’s key concerns and suggests additional work the developer must do for a comprehensive assessment.

The next stage, the examination stage, will see Fylde Council submit more detailed feedback and further evidence to support its position.

A full copy of the council’s representation is available HERE.