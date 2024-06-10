Super heatwave warning issued as UK temperatures set to soar to 30C - this is when
According to James Madden of Exacta Weather the UK is set to bask in glorious sunshine with rising temperatures of 30C, possibly earlier than a previous predication of Wednesday, July 10.
He said: “There are some decent and strong indicators among various models for something "hotter" to appear just after mid-June and something "even hotter" throughout July.
"Major heatwave or super heatwave still on target for mid-summer. Our earlier high-confidence forecast for a major heatwave or super heatwave is still on target to develop in or around mid-July for the UK and Ireland, and temperatures could still reach as high as the mid to high 30°C mark at the peak of this.”
Sign up for our free newsletters now The United Kingdom's hottest summer ever recorded was in 2018, with an average temperature of 15.76 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, 2023 saw the eighth hottest summer on record in the UK, with an average temperature of 15.35 degrees.
