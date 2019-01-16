Step back for cancer battling councillor

A senior councillor said she will not stand for re-election after being diagnosed with cancer.

Ruth Duffy said she will not contest her seat in May’s local elections after being told she has bowel cancer.

She is expected to attend her last council meeting tonight ahead of major surgery next week.

She said: “I look after myself yet I am still battling cancer, so it can happen to anyone. It’s all come about very quickly. It all started a few weeks before Christmas. I was very anaemic.”

Coun Duffy was elected to Wyre Council in 2003, and represents Fleetwood’s Mount ward with her husband Ian, who last year also made the decision not to stand again due to ill health. She was was the leader of Wyre’s Labour group from 2015-17, before a fall-out saw her quit the party to become an independent. She also helped found the Friends of Memorial Park group.

She said: “It will be sad to say goodbye. It has been 16 years.

“There has been some big issues that I have been involved with, as well as everyday stuff with individuals. If you can help them improve their lives, that’s what we’re here for.

“As long as I know, hand on heart, that I have done my very best, even if things didn’t always turn out the way I wanted I can sleep at night.”

Tory council leader David Henderson said he had “been in touch with Ruth” and yesterday said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working in opposition to her over the years that she has been a councillor and I wish her well for the future.”